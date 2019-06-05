Crash victim Malachi recovering well: Wife

Singer and presenter Malachi Cush will be “singing again in no time” despite being involved in a car crash in Dungannon on Monday morning, his wife has said.

The former Fame Academy star was reported to have been loading goods into his vehicle in the town’s Scotch Street around 10.30am when a Volvo car ploughed into Mr Cush and a local trader.

The air ambulance was tasked to the scene, along with crews from the NI Ambulance Service, and both men were taken to hospital – Mr Cush to the RVH in Belfast and the second man to Craigavon Area Hospital.

On Monday night, a spokesman for the Belfast Health Trust described the singer’s condition as “stable,” however, within a few hours a message on the Malachi Cush Official Facebook page – signed ‘Claire’ – said the 38-year-old was “recovering well”.

It said: “Sincere thanks to everyone for their messages, phone calls and prayers for Malachi today. They were very much appreciated!

“Thanks especially to everyone who assisted at the scene, the medical team, the PSNI and all who came to his aid, as well as the brilliant staff at RVH. Thank God, Malachi is now recovering well and will be singing again in no time.”

Mr Cush broke into the music business after making the final of the first series of the television show Fame Academy in 2002. He had a top 20 hit in the UK charts with his debut solo album, and was a number-one selling artist in Thailand.

Journalist Eamonn Mallie also said that the singer had been in touch to reassure him that he was feeling “much better”.

Yesterday afternoon Mr Mallie tweeted: “Delighted to report our dear friend @MalachiPCush has been in touch with me to let me know he is much better today and thanks God that he escaped worse injuries.”

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone tweeted: “Sincerest best wishes to Malachi Cush for a full recovery.”

BBC Radio Ulster’s Hugo Duncan also received a number of messages from listeners asking him to pass on their best wishes.

“So we all do ... he’s a good lad and we wish him well,” the presenter said.

Mr Cush has been well know for giving his time in support of local charities over the last 10 years, and one group working with teenagers who suffer from Aspergers syndrome paid tribute to Mr Cush as well as wishing him a speedy recovery.

Team Aspie said: “Team Aspie send our prayers and healing thoughts to Malachi Cush at this time. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery!”

The Facebook message added: “Malachi has been a great supporter of Team Aspie and very kindly hosted our first ever show.

“We send him every blessing at this time.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “We would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who may have captured dash cam footage.” Officers at Dungannon can be contacted on 101.