Cyclist, 73, critical after tractor collision

A cyclist in his 70s is in a critical condition in hospital after a collision involving a tractor.

The collision happened on Saturday afternoon in Co Fermanagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 73-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision on the Skeoge Road in Brookeborough on Saturday, September 7.

“The man sustained serious head injuries after his bicycle was in collision with a JCB tractor at around 1pm.

“The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision but has since re-opened.”

Sergeant Melanie Hicks has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police in Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 937 07/09/19.