Cyclist in ‘serious condition’ after A1 collision

A male cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after he was struck on the A1 dual carriageway on Friday.

The 53-year-old was struck close to the quarry on the northbound carriageway at around 4.45pm.

The 31-year-old male driver of a Mini Clubman involved in the collision was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

He was subsequently released on police bail.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who captured dashcam footage is asked to make contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference 1481 16/08/19.