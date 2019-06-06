D-Day anniversary: A day of emotional tributes to fallen heroes marks the anniversary of ‘The Longest Day’

3. D-Day 75th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall listen to veteran Frank Baugh (left), who served as a signalman with the Royal Navy on a landing craft during D-Day during the Royal British Legion's Service of Remembrance, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery, in Bayeux, France, as part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 6, 2019. See PA story MEMORIAL DDay. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

PA