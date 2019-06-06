D-Day anniversary: A day of emotional tributes to fallen heroes marks the anniversary of ‘The Longest Day’
The courage and sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the heroic D-Day landings 75 years ago has been honoured in moving ceremonies on both sides of the Channel
D-Day on June 6 1944 was the largest amphibious invasion in history, and ultimately led to the liberation of Europe from Nazi occupation.
1. D-Day 75th anniversary
The Duchess of Cornwall meets veterans during the Royal British Legion's Service of Remembrance, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery, in Bayeux, France, as part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 6, 2019. See PA story MEMORIAL DDay. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
Veterans start to gather in Arromanches, France ahead of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 6, 2019. See PA story MEMORIAL DDay. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall listen to veteran Frank Baugh (left), who served as a signalman with the Royal Navy on a landing craft during D-Day during the Royal British Legion's Service of Remembrance, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery, in Bayeux, France, as part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 6, 2019. See PA story MEMORIAL DDay. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A veteran looks at graves at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeaux, France, as part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 6, 2019. See PA story MEMORIAL DDay. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire