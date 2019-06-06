D-Day film brings US Rangers veterans to Carrickfergus

US Rangers have been re-tracing the steps of their predecessors in a visit to a Carrickfergus museum specially dedicated to the elite battalion.

As part of a film currently being made, a group of recent veterans are following the Rangers’ epic journey to D-Day.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, welcomes the US Rangers party to the Boneybefore location.

The production spans the last 75 years and covers everything about the United States Army Rangers and Paratroopers of WWII.

The party is being filmed while visiting the Cliffs of Moher, Co, Clare; Normandy, France; Guinness Brewery, Dublin and the US Rangers Museum at Boneybefore.

The latter is dedicated to the men of the first battalions of the US Rangers, formed at Sunnylands Camp in Carrickfergus in June 1942. The commando-style force was set up during WWII and remains the only US military unit to be formed on foreign soil.

The newly-refurbished museum tells the story of how the US Rangers came to Carrickfergus and what they did when they were there to get them war ready. There are a number of artefacts on display including the ‘Pocket Guide to Northern Ireland’ which the troops who passed through were given to fit in with local people.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow said: “The Rangers will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of all the residents of Carrickfergus. Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is proud to continue the Ranger legacy and its connection to the town.

“Twenty-five years ago, returning veterans were encouraged to donate their memorabilia and tell their personal stories on a promise that council would care for them, keeping the memory of their contributions alive.

“On behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, I am delighted that we are able to continue to honour our commitment to the US Rangers, through the complete refurbishment of our museum dedicated to the Ranger story.”

The US Rangers Museum is located beside Andrew Jackson Cottage, which is reopening soon after a £250k refurbishment.