Dale Farm secures three-year UK wide cheese supply contract with Greggs

The largest UK farmer-owned dairy cooperative Dale Farm has secured a major three-year contract to supply leading food-on-the-go retailer Greggs with cheese, for use in its shops across the UK.

Dale Farm’s award-winning cheddar cheese, made in Northern Ireland, will be used in Greggs’ range of sandwiches, which are made up fresh in their 1,969 shops every day. It will also supply cheeses for its freshly baked pizza range.

This announcement coincides with the launch of Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural event, Balmoral Show, at which Dale Farm has a major presence.

Speaking about the deal, Dale Farm’s Group Commercial Director Stephen Cameron said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Greggs as its supplier of choice for cheese.

“The contract is proof of the excellence of our product and a significant development for our cheese business. Having the trust of a major food-on-the-go retailer such as Greggs is also testament to the high quality of milk used to make our cheese, which comes into Dale Farm through our network of 1,300 hard-working dairy farmers across the UK.”

Alan Honeyman, Head of Procurement, Greggs, added: “We are looking forward to working with Dale Farm, whose excellent reputation for product quality, provenance and sustainability make this a strategic choice for Greggs, as we remain committed to offering good, honest food that our customers can trust, at affordable prices.”

Dale Farm’s cheese business has been driving substantial growth for the company in recent years. This contract represents the latest of several major cheese supply partnerships secured by the dairy company in its core markets.