Danny Baker issues apology for Royal baby tweet

Danny Baker has said he wants to "formally apologise for the outrage I caused" following "one of the worst days of my life".

The DJ was sacked from BBC Radio 5 Live for tweeting a joke about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex's son featuring a picture of a chimpanzee.

He tweeted: "I would like once and for all to apologise to every single person who, quite naturally, took the awful connection at face value.

"I understand that and all of the clamour and opprobrium I have faced since. I am not feeling sorry for myself."