The PSNI has launched an investigation after the body of a woman was discovered on a beach in Northern Ireland on Friday.

The dead body was found on a beach in Kilkeel, Co. Down.

The body was discovered on Friday morning.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a female whose body was discovered on a beach in Kilkeel, this morning Friday 1 November.



"A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death," said a spokesperson for the PSNI.