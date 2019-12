The PSNI has launched an investigation after the body of a man in his 30s was found inside a house on Wednesday.

The discovery was made at a property on Derrynoose Road, Keady, Co. Armagh.

The body of the man was discovered on Wednesday.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, however, evidence of a recent fire at the property was discovered and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire is now underway," confirmed the PSNI.

There are no further details at this time.