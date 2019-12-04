Dead body found in NI house fire - cause of blaze now 'under investigation'

The PSNI has launched an investigation after the body of a man in his 30s was found inside a house on Wednesday.

The discovery was made at a property on Derrynoose Road, Keady, Co. Armagh.

The Derrynoose Road, Keady. (Photo: Google Street View)

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, however, evidence of a recent fire at the property was discovered and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire is now underway," confirmed the PSNI.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) are with the family and friends of a man who died following a house fire in Derrynoose, Co Armagh.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service explained two fire appliances were used to extinguish the blaze.

“NIFRS received a call at 11.12am today (Wednesday December 4, 2019) to attend a fire at a two storey house on the Derrynoose Road," explained a spokesperson for NIFRS.

“Two fire appliances, one from Keady fire station and one from Newtownhamilton fire station attended the scene.

“A 34 year old man was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A fire in a downstairs bedroom had burnt itself out.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation," the spokesperson added.