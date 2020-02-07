Dead body of man found in NI public toilet

The body of a man has been discovered in a public toilet in Belfast city centre.

The PSNI attended the scene in the Arthur Lane area of the city on Friday afternoon.

The scene in Belfast city centre. (Photo: Pacemaker)

The cause of death is not yet known but police are not treating the death as suspicious.

"Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man at Arthur Lane in Belfast City Centre on Friday February 7," confirmed a PSNI spokesperson.

"A postmortem will be carried out in due course however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) also attended the scene.

"The NIAS received a 999 call at 12.39 on Friday February 7 2020 following reports of an incident at Arthur Lane, Belfast.

"NIAS dispatched one Emergency crew and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was taken to hospital," said a NIAS spokesperson.