Declassified Files: Massive Moy Park wanted public to fund factory via community group

Almost two decades before the RHI scandal, civil servants identified the potential for paying illegal state aid to Moy Park, declassified government files reveal.

Even in 1996, Moy Park was a massive poultry processor. However, since then it has expanded and swallowed up its few remaining rivals to achieve almost complete dominance of the poultry processing sector in Northern Ireland.

The RHI scandal revealed how some in Stormont wanted to facilitate Moy Park’s expansion by using the overly-generous payments in the Renewable Heat Incentive, something which became a de facto backdoor subsidy to the company which is now ultimately owned by Brazilian multinational JBS.

The company’s complex pricing structure meant that it was very hard for those without insider knowledge of the poultry sector to understand the scale of RHI’s benefit to Moy Park, with it appearing that poultry farmers were making a fortune from the scheme rather than most of that money ultimately benefiting the company.

Among files declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast are a series of documents which have particular resonance, given what was to follow.

In September 1996, GLT McWhinney, head of Rural Development Division in the Department of Agriculture, sent a restricted memo to Rural Area Co-ordinators.

The civil servant told them that Moy Park director Eric Reid had phoned him with a suggestion of locating a processing plant in a disadvantaged rural area.

He said that the company was in the final stages of consideration of a new plant to bulk produce chicken fillets for a major international outlet.

He said that it would involve 300 jobs and involve a cost of about £10 million. The memo said: “Moy Park are looking primarily at N Ireland sites but are not restricted to locating here.”

He then outlined the company’s proposal: “Can Rural Development help? Moy Park are aware of the potential within the programme to put up shell buildings through local regeneration groups which the private sector can rent and fit out.

“This releases more capital for the private company and gives the ‘community’ landlord a rental income stream plus local jobs and all partners can benefit.”

However, Mr McWhinney noted that working with a company as big as Moy Park “does however raise points of scale and principle”.

He identified that EU State Aid law was a key question, asking: “Could a community group (with national and EU assistance) engage with a major poultry company in this way to attract jobs and investment to a disadvantaged area which would not otherwise be considered a suitable location? The project per se would not increase poultry production.”

He also asked whether the department could “engage with a specific company in this way”. And, asking a question which does not appear to even have been asked by civil servants or politicians during the engagement with Moy Park over RHI, he said: “What about other poultry firms?”

He also questioned the £5 million cost of the building “and that Moy Park is really not interested in anything smaller”.

He said that the cost per job “appears to be reasonable and the risk element relatively low”.

The following month, fellow official Liam McKibben said in a restricted memo that EU State Aid rules permitted grant assistance for poultry processing facilities but not for slaughtering or production of chickens.

He said that it would be “prudent” to take the view of Whitehall’s agriculture department and the European Commission before committing to paying a grant.

He said that “almost certainly if we are to go down the road you outlined this will create a precedent for other approaches both from the poultry sub-sector and the food processing sector in general”.

He added: “The availability of such funds could be used to underpin direct and indirect Government support for the industry.”

The files show that at the same time, Moy Park was in discussions with ROSA (Regeneration of South Armagh) about a processing factory in Jonesborough while also in talks with the IDB about locating the plant at Granville in Dungannon — essentially getting two arms of government to compete over how much subsidy it would receive.

A document said that in a conversation with Janett Liggett from the Department of Agriculture, Mr C Jordan from Moy Park “admitted that in local public relations Moy Park does not enjoy a good reputation and companies like Tesco would be keen for their supplier to take a more pro-active role in the community”.

At the time, the company had told government that it “wishes to expand on-farm poultry production” and that it had “developed a sophisticated contractual arrangement with producing farmers”.