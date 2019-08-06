Dog finds missing N.I. woman who had not been seen for four days

A search dog and its handler have located a missing Northern Ireland woman who had not been seen for several days.

Carol Gray, 61, was last seen in the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Friday August 2, 2019.

Ms. Gray was found by a search dog called Floss and handler Raph O'Connor in north county Down.

"Today [Monday] we conducted a joint search operation between Community Rescue Service (C.R.S.), P.S.N.I. and Lowland Search Dogs (provided by S.A.R.D.A. Ireland North)," said C.R.S. on social media.

"We are happy to tell you that early this evening a C.R.S. search team working along with Lowland Search dog Floss, located the missing person in the Newtownards area.

"The missing person has been transported to hospital for treatment.

Missing N.I. woman, Carol Gray, and rescue dog Floss.

"The management and volunteers of the C.R.S. and our colleagues from S.A.R.D.A. Ireland North wish this lady a speedy recovery," added C.R.S.