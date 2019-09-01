Dozens of cars destroyed and damaged in shopping centre blaze

Dozens of cars were destroyed or damaged in a blaze at a shopping centre car park in Co Cork at the weekend.

The fire at the multi-storey parking facility in Douglas (pictured) broke out on Saturday evening.

Firefighters battled through thick smoke as they worked for hours to extinguish the fire.

The Douglas Village Shopping Centre was evacuated when the fire started, and there were no reports of any injuries.

At one stage in the evening, there were 12 fire appliances on the scene.

Cork City Fire Brigade said the blaze was contained to one row of cars on one level of the car park.

It posted images on Sunday morning (pictured) that showed the scale of the damage, with a row of cars reduced to charred shells.

The shopping centre was closed yesterday as assessments were carried out.