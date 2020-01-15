Drunk sea captain fined over near miss at Belfast harbour

A sea captain found drunk in charge of his ship as it came in to dock in Belfast has been fined £500.

Oleg Okolobvich was arrested after a colleague said he had to intervene to stop the cargo vessel crashing at the city’s harbour on Tuesday.

Okolobvich, a 58-year-old Russian national, admitted having excess alcohol while on duty as professional master of a ship.

He told Belfast Magistrates’ Court: “I’m very sorry about what happened.”

Harbour Police were called to the port area amid concerns about his state while overseeing the Danica Hav’s approach.

A pilot on board said he had to navigate the ship from one berth to another.

“He reported strange behaviour from the captain and had to intervene twice to prevent a collision with the quay,” a constable said.

District Judge Peter Magill imposed a £500 fine.