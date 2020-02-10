DUP and Leo Varadkar have helped to sanitise Sinn Fein and propel them to victory in Dublin, says Jim Allister

Unionists have reacted to Sinn Fein’s success, with the TUV attacking those who “sanitised” the republican party and the UUP describing the result as indicating “interesting times.”

After Sinn Fein topped the poll in the Republic, with 24.5% of the overall first preference votes, ahead of 22.2% for Fianna Fail and 20.9% for Fine Gael, Jim Allister QC MLA said “In the Republic’s election Leo Varadkar is reaping what he sowed.”

Michelle O'Neill of Sinn Fein and Arlene Foster of the DUP after the recently reformed Stormont executive took power. "By the DUP making Sinn F�in's elevation into Stormont government possible, they endorsed them as a party fit for government"

Mr Allister added: “By insisting Sinn Fein was fit for government in Northern Ireland, and must be included, he validated and sanitised the party of the IRA.”

The TUV leader said: “Likewise, by the DUP making Sinn Féin’s elevation into Stormont government possible, they short-sightedly endorsed them as a party fit for government.

“Now Ireland, north and south, is blighted with their growth. ‘Moving forward’, wasn’t that the DUP slogan? Sadly, it is those they partnered into government that are on the move, singing IRA songs. The correlation is obvious.”

Mr Allister added: “The only comfort is that a triumphalist Sinn Fein in the Republic gives unionists even more reason to be opposed to an all-Ireland, but it should give the lead party of Unionism cause for thought.”

Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Stormont. "Leo Varadkar is reaping what he sowed. He validated Sinn Fein by insisiting it was included in government in Northern Ireland" Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

The Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken issued a statement in which he did not mention Sinn Fein by name.

The South Antrim MLA said: “The results of yesterday’s election in the Irish Republic show a fracturing of the traditional Fianna Fail/Fine Gael ‘duopoly.’”

Mr Aiken said: “That there appears to be no party large enough to command the support for a majority government will face the Irish electorate with the choice between another potentially inconclusive election, or a coalition government between a centre right party, heavily leaning on international banking and FDI [Foreign Direct Investment] from the USA, and a hard left party, with a less than transparent relationship with its violent past, and whose economic and social policy influences are those of Venezuela and Cuba.”

The Ulster Unionist politician added: “Our neighbours are living in interesting, if worrying times.”

Then First Minister Ian Paisley and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness in 2007 became known as the Chuckle Brothers. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

Sinn Fein was at 10.30pm confirmed to have got the largest number of first preference votes in the contest.

With the first counts completed in all 39 out of 39 constituencies, Sinn Fein out-polled both of the two main political parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Sinn Fein however will fall well short of the 80 seats required to form a government in the Dail, because it only fielded 42 candidates.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will not be speaking to Sinn Fein with a view to forming a coalition after the election.

Jim Allister QC MLA is TUV leader. He left the DUP in 2007 over it going into power sharing with Sinn Fein

Speaking at his count centre in Dublin, he said his party Fine Gael was “not compatible with Sinn Fein”.