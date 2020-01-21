DUP lobbies for retention of Royal British Legion respite centre, Bennet House in Portrush

A DUP delegation has met with Royal British Legion Director General Charles Byrne to press the case for retaining a ‘vital sanctuary’ for veterans in Portrush.

The party said the Royal British Legion (RBL) board of Trustees meet this Thursday to consider the future of their veterans respite centres throughout the UK, including Bennet House in Portush.

Speaking afterwards, DUP Defence Spokesman Gavin Robinson MP said they impressed on Mr Byrne that “the decision to close Bennet House was regressive, counter productive and failed to consider the unique circumstances Veterans in Northern Ireland face. Living within their theatre of service, Bennet House has served as a place of sanctuary; a safe haven that facilitates respite and camaraderie for our veteran community.”

The RBL said the decision would only be taken by Trustees on January 23.