DUP MPs help to thwart timetable for Boris Johnson Brexit plan, but Westminster approves the overall deal

The DUP last night helped throw Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan off schedule when it voted against the government’s timetable to get its deal enacted.

The prime minister’s proposal to take Britain out of the EU in just eight days’ time — “do or die” — hit the buffers after the Commons defeat.

But only the schedule was turned down — the plan itself was passed, a major breakthrough for Mr Johnson and the EU.

The DUP voted against both the Brexit deal and the timetable.

In a packed House of Commons after the votes, Nigel Dodds MP, the party’s Westminster leader, urged the prime minister to “talk to us again about what can be done even at this late stage in this quest to get Brexit done but as one United Kingdom”.

On a dramatic night, MPs rejected his plan to ram legislation through the Commons for his deal with the EU in three days by 322 votes to 308.

But minutes earlier MPs backed the deal in principle 329 to 299 on the second reading of the Bill.

The majority of MPs for the Brexit deal was the first time the Commons has been prepared to support any Withdrawal Agreement.

But the prime minister’s defeat in his planned timetable effectively put paid to his promise — “no ifs, no buts” — to take Britain out of the EU by October 31 and means Brexit could be delayed until next year.

The result leaves the prime minister effectively at the mercy of EU leaders who will decide whether to grant Britain a further extension — and for how long — in order to allow it to leave with a deal.

European Council president Donald Tusk said he would recommend a delay.

A No 10 source indicated that if the prime minister was forced to accept a delay until the new year, he would push for a general election instead.

“On Saturday Parliament asked for a delay until January and today Parliament blew its last chance,” the source said.

“If Parliament’s delay is agreed by Brussels, then the only way the country can move on is with an election. This Parliament is broken.”

Following the vote, Mr Johnson said he would “pause” the legislation while he consulted with EU leaders on what should happen next.

Just beforehand MPs voted to back the deal in principle by 329 to 299.

The prime minister expressed “disappointment” that they had not been prepared to follow it up by agreeing the timetable motion.

He insisted that it was still his policy that Britain should leave at Halloween but acknowledged he would have to await what EU leaders said.

The prime minister told MPs: “One way or another we will leave the EU with this deal to which this House has just given its assent.”

In response, Mr Tusk tweeted: “Following PM Boris Johnson’s decision to pause the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit, I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension.”

During yesterday’s debate, Mr Dodds asked Mr Johnson: “It is quite clear that whatever you say about Northern Ireland being in the UK customs union, de facto the European Union customs code applies in Northern Ireland if the protocol comes into place which requires exit declarations from Northern Ireland.”

The prime minister replied: “There are no checks GB-NI. There will be some light-touch measures to ensure there is no illegal trade. Illegal trade in endangered animal species and banned firearms, which I think you would agree was sensible.”

He added: “Even these measures evaporate and are terminated automatically, they automatically dissolve, unless a majority of the Northern Irish Assembly in Stormont votes to keep them.”

After the votes, Mr Dodds told MPs: “It is perfectly proper and right and the House has made a very wise decision to allow further time for detailed examination of some of the most important legislation that we will ever have to consider, particularly given the impact on Northern Ireland.

“And at this stage I would say to the prime minister, as he reflects on the votes on Saturday and he studies the votes tonight, that he would sit down and talk to us again about what can be done, even at this late stage, to ensure that we join in this great quest to get Brexit done, but as one United Kingdom.”