Elderly woman dies after being hit by car

A pedestrian in her 70s who died after she was struck by a car in Co Tyrone has been named as Bridget Currie.

Ms Currie, from the Dungannon area, was struck by a Renault Megane on the Quintinmanus Road outside Dungannon shortly before 11am yesterday.

A second pedestrian, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman driver of the car was not injured as a result of the collision.

A police spokesman appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Quintinmanus Road yesterday morning and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any dash cam footage of the collision to contact local officers in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.