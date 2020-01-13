Elderly woman remains in 'critical condition' after crash

An elderly woman remains in a critical condition in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital after a two vehicle crash.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses following the 'serious' road crash near Waringstown on Friday - January 10.

Clare Crossroads Photo courtesy of Google

Senior Investigating Officer, Inspector Leslie Badger said: “The two vehicle collision involving a white Kia Picanto and a white Vauxhall Astra occurred on the Clare Road at its junction with the Lowtown Road and Crowhill Road at around 11.20am on Friday morning.

"As a result, a woman aged in her 70’s was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

“Officers spoke with several individuals at the scene, however, I believe that a woman stopped to assist following the collision but left before speaking with police.

"I would ask this woman to please contact us with any information she may have. I would also ask any further witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to contact officers in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 579 10/01/20.”

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust said the woman remains in a 'critical' condition.