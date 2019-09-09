‘Element is intent on causing problems’ says PSNI

PSNI Carrickfergus has highlighted projects in the town which are addressing anti-social behaviour among teenagers.

Officers attended a number of areas in the town on Saturday night which have been a cause of concern.

A spokesperson said: “Most of the teenagers we engaged with were not drunk, were polite and weren’t doing anything wrong.

“However there is also an element that have no consideration for anyone else and are intent on causing problems.

“So what did we do? We called parents to collect children. We took some home. We arrested a few. We even ended up in the custody cells.

“We will be following up with all these children and their appropriate adult next week.”

However, PSNI Carrickfergus has also reported that more than 50 kids have been taking part in twilight soccer at the weekend and approximately another 50 were participating in the “Wheelworks” bus project which is working to engage young people in activities alternative to anti-social behaviour.

The PSNI spokesperson noted: “Community groups and churches have been out on the ground trying to engage, keep these kids safe and encourage them into doing something worthwhile on a Saturday night.”