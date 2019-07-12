A photo taken during the Eleventh Night Bonfires in Northern Ireland.

Eleventh Night Bonfires - 11 photos from around N.I.

Eleventh Night bonfires were lit all over Northern Ireland on Thursday evening.

Here is a selection of images from some of the bonfire sites.

Photo from the Eleventh Night bonfires in Belfast.

Photo from the Eleventh Night bonfires in Belfast.

Hope Street bonfire close to the Holiday Inn in South Belfast.

Photo from the Eleventh Night bonfires in Belfast.

