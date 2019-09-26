Emergency crews responded to ‘sinking’ yacht in Carrickfergus

Emergency services towed a yacht to safety after an alert in Carrickfergus last night (Thursday).

Detailing the incident, a spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard stated: “At 18.00hrs Belfast Coastguard received a distress call from a yacht off Fisherman’s Quay stating that he was taking in water and in danger of sinking.

The Coastguard was involved in the recovery operation at Carrickfergus Harbour.

“A passing boat assisted the yacht until Bangor Lifeboat arrived.

“The yacht was pumped out and towed to the slip at Carrickfergus Harbour and into the care of Portmuck and Larne Coastguard teams.”