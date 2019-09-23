Emergency incident at N.I. hospital ends

An emergency incident at a Northern Ireland hospital has now ended.

The incident, reported to have been a chemical spill, occurred at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex on Monday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (N.I.F.R.S.) and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (N.I.A.S.) attended the scene.

"Incident at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex stood down," said a spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust (W.H.S.C.T.)

"Hospital fully operational. Thank you to our colleagues @NIFRSOFFICIAL, @NIAS999, Trust staff and GP Services for their cooperation and support."