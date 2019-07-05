Emergency services are at the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision - motorists told to avoid area

The emergency services are at the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision in Northern Ireland.

The collision occurred on the A5 Curr Road near Beragh, Co. Tyrone.

Motorists are being told to expect long delays.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.

The three vehicle collision was the second such incident to occur in Co. Tyrone on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Brookmount Road near Omagh.