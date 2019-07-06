Emergency services 'dealing with serious incident' - P.S.N.I. shutdown busy N.I. road

The emergency services are currently at the scene of the the P.S.N.I. has described as a "serious incident".

The incident occurred on Belfast Road near Nutts Corner, Co. Antrim.

The P.S.N.I. has described the incident as "serious".

The road is closed off to traffic in both directions.

"We would ask for your patience whilst we deal with this incident and please ask that you avoid travelling in the area if possible," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.

The details of what has happened are unclear but the P.S.N.I. has warned anyone travelling to or from Belfast International Airport to expect delays and to allow extra time for their journey.

Diversions are in place.

There are no further details at this time.