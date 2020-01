A woman has been taken to hospital after at two vehicle crash in Co Armagh this afternoon.

The incident happened in Lurgan around 3.30ppm at the Tullygally East Road junction with Meadowbrook and the Old Portadown Road in Craigavon.

Car damaged

It is understood the occupants of both vehicles were left badly shaken and one woman was taken to hospital.

The PSNI and NI Ambulance Service attended the scene.

There are no further details at present.