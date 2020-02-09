Fallen tree and telegraph pole among Storm Ciara disruptions

The Province continues to batten down the hatches with a yellow weather warning remaining in place for Storm Ciara today.

Police have advised motorists that the Draperstown Road, Desertmartin is closed due to a fallen telegraph pole.

Diversions are in place on the Nut Grove Road and the junction with the Iniscarn and Draperstown Road.

In Armagh The Newtownhamilton Road, Armagh is blocked by a fallen tree near the Ballymacnab Road.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and seek alternative routes.

NIE said about 300 customers were without power this morning, particularly in the Newry and Bangor areas.

Meanwhile in the north west, Derry City and Strabane District Council advised that its public parks and play parks are to be closed to the public all day Sunday as a precautionary measure in anticipation of Storm Ciara.

The parks and play areas will remain closed for a period on Monday also pending a health and safety inspection.

They had been closed since 6pm on Saturday evening.