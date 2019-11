Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing 27-year-old Calvin Crozier.

Calvin, who speaks with an English accent, is believed to be wearing a navy puffa jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

Police believe he may have been in the area of Belfast city centre on Friday.

Anyone with information about Calvin is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 using incident number 276 22/11/19.