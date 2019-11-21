Family make desperate appeal for information about missing NI man who boarded plane to London - and has not been heard from since

Police and the family of missing Daniel (Danny) Taggart are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The 54-year-old from north Belfast was last seen boarding a plane to Gatwick on Friday 15th November.

missing Daniel Taggart

According to a post on PSNI Facebook Danny "was in touch with his family over the weekend but has failed to make contact since".

"It is unclear if Danny has returned to Northern Ireland. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact PSNI via 101 referencing serial 1245 of 20/11/19. Thank you."