Family of NI cyclist who died days after collision get 'comfort' that his organs will help five people

Tributes are being paid to a local cycling enthusiast Aidan Fitzpatrick who died days after being involved in a collision with a car.

Aidan Fitzpatrick was one of two cyclists involved in a collision with a car on the Killyleagh Road near Downpatrick on Sunday around 2pm.

It is understood he passed away yesterday.

Major NI road closed in both directions after two cyclists injured in collision

In a statement his family told of their devastation - and their "comfort that five other families may get hope from our loss".

They said: "We are devastated to lose our beloved Aidan. We have met Aidan's wish to donate his organs and will find comfort that five other families may get hope from our loss.

Killyleagh Road, Downpatrick - Google maps

"Aidan's forethought to be an organ donor is typical of his giving nature and care for others.

"The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received and would ask for privacy at this difficult time."

The chief executive of the Equality Commission has paid tribute to Mr Fitzpatrick who worked as a colleague.

Dr Evelyn Collins said Mr Fitzpatrick's colleagues were shocked and saddened by his death.

"Aidan worked with the Fair Employment Commission and then the Equality Commission and made a huge contribution to equality in workplaces across Northern Ireland over his long career," she said.

"He was a true gentleman and will be greatly missed by all of us.

"We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time."