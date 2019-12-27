Father in holiday swimming tragedy a Christian pastor

In this photo taken on Tuesday Dec. 24, 2019, Civil guard divers, right, work at the side of a swimming pool at the Club La Costa World holiday resort near Malaga, Spain. Spanish police are investigating the swimming pool deaths of a British man, his 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son in Spain's Costa del Sol. (AP Photo)
CLC World Resorts and Hotels also said: “All at Club La Costa World resort are devastated by the tragedy that unfolded on Tuesday, where a father and his two children were found unresponsive in a swimming pool and, despite the best efforts of our first response team and the emergency services, could not be revived.

“The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are offering assistance to a British woman following an incident in Spain.”