The owner of a Ferrari had an unpleasant experience earlier today when the supercar caught fire near Belfast City Airport.

As you can see from the images, the car was engulfed in flames - and badly burned in the freak fire.

It happened on the Belfast-bound Sydenham bypass and the Northern Ireland Fire Service attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

8/9/19 PACEMAKER PRESS'A Ferrari caught fire on Sunday afternoon on the Belfast Bound Sydenham bypass near Belfast City Airport. 'PICTURE MATT BOHILL PACEMAKER