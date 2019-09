The owner of a Ferrari-style supercar had an unpleasant experience yesterday when it caught fire near Belfast City Airport.

As you can see from the images, the car was engulfed in flames - and badly burned in the freak fire.

It happened on the Belfast-bound Sydenham bypass and the Northern Ireland Fire Service attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Online reports now claim the vehicle which at first looked like a Ferrari was in fact a Peugeot 407 coupe kit.

