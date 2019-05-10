Firefighter who died in NI motorbike crash named locally

A man who died in a motorbike crash in Co Londonderry today has been named locally.

David Brown, who is understood to be a firefighter from Magherafelt, was involved in one vehicle collision around 1.45pm in the Magherafelt Road area of Moneymore.

Dozens of tributes have poured in on social media to Mr Brown, with one friend hailing the father-of three as an “absolute gentleman”.

She wrote on Facebook: “As the news filtered through our wee town this afternoon that we had lost one of our own our hearts broke in two. There is not much that can be said about Davy that hasn’t already been said.

“He was an absolute gentleman who adored the bikes and everything connected to them, he was an amazing son, brother, uncle and wonderful partner to Geraldine.

“He was a very proud father to Laura, Emma and Andrew and he adored ever one of his grandchildren.

“Everyone of us that had the pleasure and honour of knowing Davy will mourn his untimely passing for a very long time. Sleep well my old friend.”

Extending his sympathies to the victim’s family, DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan told the News Letter: “David was from a well-known and well-liked family and his death has come as a real shock to those who knew him.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Darren Totten said: “This is devastating news and my thoughts are with his loved ones.”

The Magherafelt Road was closed for a time following the collision but has now reopened.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent emergency crews to the scene of the incident, and the charity air ambulance was also dispatched.

A spokesman added: “No one was taken from the scene.”

PSNI Inspector Johnstone said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 630 10/5/19.”