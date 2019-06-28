Firefighters in hospital after saving man from drowning

Two firefighters are in hospital after saving a man from drowning during a serious incident in a Co Armagh park this evening.

According to local reports a man had swam into the lake at Lurgan Park.

It is understood that he appeared in difficulty and the emergency services were called.

Firefighters Noel White and Rory McIntyre went in to rescue the man as did the PSNI.

Noel's daughter Niamh said: "The man was saved by a firefighter. My dad who's now in hospital himself because he has swallowed the contaminated water.. A hero."

She revealed that her father and his fellow firefighter had to be checked out due to swallowing lots of potentially contaminated water and were issued with antibiotics.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Keith Haughian praised the actions of the emergency services.

He said: “A man in danger of drowning was rescued by two community police officers tonight in Lurgan Park.

"It was clearly a very dangerous situation but in a selfless act officers entered the water without hesitation.

“Such was the difficulty of bringing the individual to safety fire service officer also entered the water.

“I wish to pay tribute to each and every person who helped save this mans life tonight.”

The man rescued was taken to hospital by the NI Ambulance Service and it is unclear at this time his condition.