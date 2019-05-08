The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire

First Pictures: Harry and Meghan’s Royal Baby makes his debut appearance

The world has caught its first glimpse of the newborn son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the two-day-old boy attended his first photocall.

Meghan declared: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

PA
Credit Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
