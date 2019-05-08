First Pictures: Harry and Meghan’s Royal Baby makes his debut appearance
The world has caught its first glimpse of the newborn son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the two-day-old boy attended his first photocall.
Meghan declared: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”
1. Royal baby
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
PA
Credit Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
