Four N.I. teenage girls rushed to hospital after car crash - driver in ‘critical condition’

The collision occurred on Ballycrochan Road, Bangor in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Four teenage girls have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Bangor in the early hours of Sunday morning

Inspector Jonathan Francey appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police immediately.

"The one car collision involving a Fiat Grand Punto was reported at around 3.30am.

”Four teenage girls have been taken to hospital and it is believed the driver of the car, who is 19 years old, is currently in a critical condition,” said Inspector Francey.

“We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling on the Ballycrochan between 3.15am and 3.30am this morning to please get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage. Please call 101, quoting reference 371 16/06/19.”