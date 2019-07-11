Funeral details announced for NI businessman who died in Thailand

The funeral arrangements have been announced for a NI businessman who died tragically in Thailand last week.

Chau Ming Wan, aged 53, drowned while on holiday in Thailand on died on July 3.

Mr Wan's son James was taken to hospital after the tragedy.

The Portadown man had been a successful businessman and had owned a number of restaurants including the popular Golden Bridge at Bridge St.

His funeral is next Tuesday at noon in Bethany Free Presbyterian Church, Portadown with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

The family have requested their home to be 'strictly private'.

Mr Wan is mourned by his wife Mandy, children Jessica and James and entire family circle.

The family has requested family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for the benefit of Bethany Free Presbyterian Church Missionary Support (cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services Donations Account) c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.