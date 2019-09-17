Funeral details for Francis McCarville who died in an accident in Mauritius

The funeral is to take place tomorrow of Co Armagh man, Francis McCarville, who died suddenly after an accident abroad.

Mr McCarville had been working for Portadown firm Clive Richardson Ltd on a project in Mauritius.

It is understood he was among a team of staff helping to create a new football pitch.

Mr McCarville, from Hamiltownsbawn, leaves a sorrowing wife Ruth and three children Laura, William and Louise as well as four grandchildren.

His daughter Laura said on Facebook that they were ‘heartbroken’.

Local Ulster Unionist Cllr Jim Speers described Mr McCarville’s death as an ‘absolute tragedy’.

Cllr Speers said he had visited the family on Sunday evening and they were all devastated.

He said Mr McCarville was highly respected and was ‘a good man’.

Another family friend said on Facebook: “Words cannot express how sad I feel for your loss. Your Daddy was a star, and will continue to shine on you all. You have our love and deepest sympathy.”

Mr McCarville’s funeral will take place in Aghavilly Parish Church tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2pm with interment in the adjoining churchyard.

The family have asked that any donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o K G Cheevers and Son, Funeral Directors,

28 Dobbin Street, Armagh, BT61 7QQ.

