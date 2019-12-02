Funeral details released for Abbie Nummy - after tragic farm death

The funeral details have been released for 14-year-old Abbie Lummy.

The schoolgirl - a pupil at Newry High School - died on Saturday, November 30.

A post on funeraltimes.com says she died "suddenly" and in an accident.

The 14-year-old is described as a "much loved daughter of Andrew and Lorna, loving sister of Jamie and Darcie".

Her funeral service will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1pm in St. Mary's Parish Church, Newry.

This will be followed by interment in Presbyterian Cemetery, Armagh Road, Newry.

"Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Air Ambulance NI, c/o John M Murdoch Funeral Director, Brookside, 125 Armagh Road, Newry BT35 6PU," adds the notice.

"Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Dad, Mum, Brother, Sister, Grandparents, Uncles, Aunts and entire family circle."