Funeral of former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe James Mehaffey will take place in St. Columb's Cathedral on Saturday

The funeral of the late former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, James Mehaffey, will take place in St. Columb's Cathedral on Saturday.

The Service of Thanksgiving for Dr Mehaffey’s life will begin at 2pm.



Dr. Mehaffey’s family have said that, in the meantime, visitors will be welcome to pay their respects to the late Bishop at the family home at 10 Clearwater, off the Limavady Road, from Wednesday morning onwards between 11am and 11pm.



Dr. Mehaffey will be cremated in Belfast on Mon 13th January at 1.30pm.