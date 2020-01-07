GDT Event up by 2.8%

TodAY’S Global Dairy Trade Event 251 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.8%.

Key results are as follows:

AMF index up 2.3%, average price US$4,929/MT

Butter index up 3.7%, average price US$4,029/MT

BMP index up 7.4%, average price US$3,040/MT

Ched index up 3.7%, average price US$4,015/MT

LAC index up 2.1%, average price US$798/MT

RenCas index up 8.6%, average price US$8,973/MT

SMP index up 5.4%, average price US$3,026/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index up 1.7%, average price US$3,150/MT