Girl, 17, who applied for euthanasia has died

A teenage author who was reportedly raped at the age of 14 has died in the Netherlands after seeking legal euthanasia.

Noa Pothoven passed away last Sunday after a period of refusing food, Dutch media report.

The exact circumstances of her death are unclear but international media, including the Sun and the Daily Mail in the UK, have been reporting that she was legally euthanised.

The 17-year-old had written an autobiography entitled ‘Winning or Learning’ about her battles with mental illness after she was reportedly molested and raped at the age of 14. She wrote candidly about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anorexia.

In an interview with the De Gelderlander publication last year, the tragic teenager described how she had approached an end-of-life clinic in the Netherlands, where euthanasia is allowed under certain circumstances.

In a final post on social media website Instagram, Ms Pothoven said she had “quit eating and drinking for a while” and that it had been “decided to let me go because my suffering is unbearable”.

The post said she was in a hospital bed in her living room, surrounded by her family. Dutch media report that her sister confirmed the details of the post.