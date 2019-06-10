Glasson herd scoops Co Armagh double

Simon and Philip Haffey, owners of the Glasson Holstein herd, won the Dairy Inter Breed Championship at Armagh Show 2019 with their elite third calver Glasson Goldfish Form Erle.

This was the second week in a row in which they had topped the bill at a Co Armagh event, having secured the Supreme Cattle championship at Lurgan Show the previous Saturday with the same animal.

Former neighbours meeting up at Armagh Show 2019: John and 'Jonathan Beckett, Donaghcloney: Heather Irwin, Lurgan

Erle is a granddaughter of Field of Dreams Formation Erle EX95, which had previously held the top price paid for a Holstein cow of £75,000.

The Glasson cow calved in February 2019 and is currently giving 46L of milk per day at 4.55% butterfat and 3.55% protein.

“She is a tremendously well-bred animal,” Simon Haffey confirmed.

“Our plan is to take embryos from her later in the year.”

Left to right: PSNI Inspector Kieran Quinn and Constable Johnny Thompson 'on duty' at Armagh Show 2019

There was a tremendous turnout of dairy stock, across the board, at this year’s Armagh Show. The same could also be said for the number of visitors coming through the gates of Gosford Forest park, the now traditional venue of the event.

Frequent heavy showers failed to dampen the enthusiasm and enjoyment of everyone taking part in what has now become a blue-ribbon event in the Co Armagh calendar.

Meanwhile, in the beef cattle rings, the Matchett family, from the Birches in North Co Armagh, were having an equally successive day. Their two-year old Charolais heifer Summervilla Niki won the Beef Inter Breed Championship. She beat off the stiff opposition posed by the majestic Limousin bull, shown by the Crawford family form Co Fermanagh.

Niki was bred by Co Roscommon breeder Ciaran O’Donnell.

Samara Radcliffe, from Banbridge, with the Pig Inter-Breed 'Champion at Armagh Show 2019

“She is confirmed in calf to Allenford Vagabond,” Gail Matchett explained.

“He is quite an old bull now but is an extremely easy calving sire. We currently have six pedigree Charolais females in the herd. We plan to grow this number for the future.”

This year’s Armagh Show was also marked by the confirmation from the PSNI that rural crime has reduced significantly across Northern Ireland. Inspector Kieran Quinn, who is based in Armagh City, attended the event.

He said: “Rural crime figures have fallen by 48% over the past number of years.

Victoria Johnston with the Blonde champion at Armagh Show 2019

“This is a very encouraging figure and reflects the efforts farmers are taking to prevent crimes from taking place in the first place.”

“He added: “There are 300 PSNI officers operating in the Banbridge, Armagh, and Craigavon areas. Our primary role is to advise farmers on how to prevent crime taking place in the first instance. The theft of a tractor, for example, is a major blow to any farming business.

“In the event of a farm or rural crime being reported, we plan to have officers on the scene within minutes. But, of course, we must operate a priority response service at all times.”

Quinn said that farmers can take a number of steps to minimise the threat of theft. These include the proper lighting of farm years at night, keeping all relevant buildings securely locked at all times and security marking all machinery items.

Armagh Show results 2019

DAIRY Inter – Breed classes

Marcus Murdoch, from Newry, with the Reserve Hereford champion at 'Armagh Show 2019

Dairy Inter Breed Champion: S & P Haffey

Reserve: Annaghmore Holsteins

Mason’s Animal Feeds Star of the future class: 1st A Mitchell; 2nd J Morton

Cow in Milk: 1st S & P Haffey; 2nd G & J Booth

Dairy Heifer in Calf: 1st J Berry; 2nd J Brown

Dairy Heifer in Milk: 1st Annaghmore Holsteins; 2nd I & A Henning

Maiden Heifer: 1st G & J Booth; 2nd S & P Haffey

Junior dairy showing class: 1st L Haffey; 2nd A Mitchell

Pairs’ Class: 1st G & J Booth; 2nd J Morton

NISA qualifiers: 1 Annaghmore Holsteins; 2 S & P Haffey

Holstein classes

Champion: S & P Haffey

Reserve: Annaghmore Holsteins

Calf class: 1st J Morton; 2nd A Mitchell

Maiden heifer class: 1st R & S Shanks; 2nd T Brown

Heifer in calf class: 1st T Brown; 2nd J Berry

Heifer in milk class: 1st Annaghnore Holsteins; 2nd I & A Henning

Cow in milk class: 1st S & P Haffey; 2nd G & J Booth

Other Dairy Breed classes:

Heifer calf class: 1st J Milligan; 2nd J Milligan

BEEF CLASSES

Inter-Breed Champion: Matchett family

Reserve: Crawford family

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: F Davidson

Reserve: Johnston & Mills

Junior bull class: 1st F Davidson; 2nd Johnston & Mills

Senior heifer class: 1st F Troughton

Junior heifer class: 1st Johnston & Mills; 2nd Johnston & Mills

Pairs’ class: 1st Johnston & Mills; 2nd F Troughton

Hereford classes

Champion: J Graham

Reserve: M Murdock

Cow class: 1st M Murdock; 2nd N Shaw

Senior heifer class; 1st R M Richmond; 2nd J Graham

Junior heifer class: 1st R M Richmond; 2nd J Graham

Heifer calf class; 1st N Shaw

Senior bull class: 1st S Baxter; 2nd T Morton

Yearling bull class: 1st J Graham; 2nd K Greenaway

Bull calf class; 1st J Graham; 2nd N Shaw

Pairs’ class: 1st J Graham; 2nd J Graham

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: R & F McKeown

Reserve: D D McDowell

Bull class: 1st K Baxter; 2nd D D McDowell

Heifer in calf class; 1st R & F McKeown

Junior heifer calf class: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd J Peters

Calf class: 1st D D McDowell

Salers’ classes

Champion: B & P O’Kane

Reserve: P J Maginn & Sons

Bull class: 1st P J Maginn & Sons

Senior heifer class; 1st B & P O’Kane; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons

Junior heifer class: 1st P J Maginn & Sons; 2nd P J Maginn & Sons

Blonde classes

Champion: Johnston Farms

Reserve: M Bradley

Bull class: 1st Moneyscalp Blondes; 2nd Johnston Farms

Cow class: 1st Johnston Farms;

Heifer class: 1st M Bradley; 2nd Moneyscalp Blondes

Calf class: 1st: Johnston Farms; 2nd: Johnston Farms

Pairs’ class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Moneyscalp Blondes

Charolais classes

Champion: Matchett family

Reserve: J R Paynter

Senior bull class

1st: Matchett family

Junior bull class: 1st Watson family

Cow class: 1st Matchett family

Heifer born in 2017: 1st Matchett family; 2nd WD & JA Connolly

Heifer born in 2018: 1st J R Paynter

Calf class: 1st Matchett family; 2nd Watson family

Pairs’ class: 1st Matchett family; 2nd WD & JA Connolly

Limousin classes

Champion: Crawford Bros

Reserve: J Alexander

Senior bull class: 1st Crawford Bros; 2nd J Alexander

Junior bull class: 1st P McDonald; 2nd J McParland

Cow class: 1st Crawford Bros

Senior heifer class: 1st J Alexander; 2nd C & R Mulholland

Junior heifer class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd P McDonald

Calf class: 1st Crawford Bros; 2nd Crawford Bros

Pairs class: 1st Crawford Bros; 2nd Crawford Bros

Simmental classes

Champion: J N Glasgow

Reserve: WD & JD Hazelton

Cow class: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd S O’Neill

Heifer class: 1st A Wilson; 2nd J Stinson

Bull class: 1st J N Glasgow; 2nd J N Glasgow

Calf class: 1st S O Neill; 2nd WD & JD Hazelton

Pairs’ class: 1st J Stinson; 2nd J N Glasgow

Any Other Pedigree Breed classes

Champion: J Boyd

Reserve: K Dodds

Bull class: 1st J Boyd; 2nd J Boyd

Heifer class: 1st K Dodds; 2nd R Lavery

Commercial Beef Classes

Champion: R Miller

Reserve: R Miller

Male beef calf class: 1st R Miller

Store heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd K Reavey

Beef heifer class: 1st K Tumelty

Pairs’ class: 1st C & D McKee; 2nd C & D McKee

NISA Junior Bull qualifier: 1 N Glasgow; 2 P McDonald

Sheep Classes

NISA Sheep qualifiers: 1 C & A Richardson; 2 J Bell

Continental Sheep Final Qualifiers: 1 B Hanthorn; 2 J Bell

Inter-Breed Group Champion: S & W Tait

Reserve: J Bell

Pair of Ewe Lambs Champion: S & W Tait

Reserve: C & A Richardson

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: S Doyle

Reserve: A & V McFadden

Ram class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd J Wells

Ewe class: 1st A & V McFadden; 2nd S Doyle

Shearling ewe class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd A & V McFadden

Ewe lamb class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd S Doyle

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & V McFadden; 2nd S Doyle

Ram lamb class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd K McCarthy

Pair of Shearling Ewes class: 1st: P Lawson; 2nd: S Doyle

Pair of lambs class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd J & A Fletcher

Untrimmed ram lamb class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd K McCarthy

Novice class: 1st C Todd; 2nd R Wilson

Charollias Classes

Champion: J Bell

Reserve: J Bell

Group of three class: 1st J Bell; 2nd R McBratney

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Bell; 2nd D Cromie

Ram lamb class: 1st D Cromie; 2nd J Waddell

Ram class: 1st J Bell

Shearling ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell

Shearling ewe class: 1st J Bell

Ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell

Cydectin Young Handlers’ Class: 1st J Anthrone; 2nd J Wells

Armagh Show young handlers’ class: 1st J Wells; 2nd G Hanthorn

Butchers’ Lambs class: 1st S Flanagan; 2nd S Flanagan

Dorset classes

Champion: E McClure

Reserve: T Wright

Group of three class: 1st T Wright; 2nd S Reaney

Pairs’ class: 1st T Wright; 2nd S Reaney

Ewe lamb class: 1st EMcClure; 2nd S Reaney

Ram lamb class: 1st T Wright; 2nd E McClure

Shearling ewe class: 1st T Wright; 2nd B Lamb

Ewe Class: 1st E McClure; 2nd T Wright

Ram class: 1st T Wright; 2nd E McClure

Blue Texel classes

Champion: A & J Carson

Reserve: A & J Carson

Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd C & A Richardson

Ram lamb class; 1st Allen & Shortt; 2nd A & J Carson

Ewe lamb class; 1st Allen & Shortt; 2nd C & A Richardson

Shearling ram class: 1st A & J Carson

Shearling ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd C & A Richardson

Pairs’ class: 1st Allen & Shortt; 2nd A & J Carson

Crossbred lamb class: 1st J Redmond; 2nd S Flanagan

Young handlers’ class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd Allen & Shortt

Ile de France classes

Champion: D Dalzell

Reserve: D Mulligan

Group of three class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell

Ram lamb class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd Garveway

Shearling ram class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd D Mulligan

Ram class: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd Garveway

Shearling ewe class: 1st D Dalzell: 2nd D Mulligan

Ewe class: 1st Garveway; 2nd D Mulligan

Any Other Pedigree Sheep Breed

Champion: J Redmond

Reserve: C & A Richardson

Ram class: 1st J Redmond; 2nd V Higgins

Ewe – any age: 1st J Redmond; 2nd E Allen

Ram lamb class: 1st V Higgins; 2nd C & A Richardson

Ewe lamb class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd J Redmond

Pairs’ class: 1st J Redmond; 2nd C & A Richardson

Rare Breeds’ classes

Ram class: 1st A Cochrane; 2nd P Kelly

Ewe lamb class: 1st R McBratney; 2nd P Kelly

Texel sheep classes

Champion: B Hanthorne

Reserve: J Moses

Ewe class: 1st J Moses; 2nd J Trimble

Shearling ewe class: 1st B Hanthorne; 2nd J Moses

Shearling ram classes: 1st O Donohoe

Ram lamb class: 1st O Donohoe; 2nd B Hanthorne

Ram lamb class: 1st O Donohoe; 2nd B Hanthorne

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Moses; 2nd J Moses

Group of three class: 1st J Moses; 2nd B Hanthorne

Gimmer class: 1st B Hanthorne; 2nd J Moses

Jacob Sheep classes

Champion: James McGrath

Reserve: G Freeburn

Ram class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd J McGrath

Ewe class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd A Hamilton

Shearling ewe class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd Colhoun family

Shearling ram class: 1st G Freeburn; 2nd G Freeburn

Ram lamb class: 1st M Rea; 2nd Colhoun family

Ewe lamb class: 1st G Freeburn; 2nd Colhoun family

Pairs’ class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd G Freeburn

Group of three class: 1st G Freeburn; 2nd A Hamilton

Suffolk classes

Champion: D Taylor

Reserve: W Tait

Ewe class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd M Priestly

Two shear ram class: 1st W Tait; 2nd W Tait

Shearling ram class: 1st W Tait; 2nd J Watson

Shearling ewe class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd M Preistly

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Ford; 2nd L Liggett

Ram lamb class: 1st S Suffern; 2nd M Preistly

Pairs’ class: 1st M Priestly; 2nd W Tait

Group of three class: 1st W Tait; 2nd M Preistly

Goat classes

Best in Show: M Murphy

Reserve: M Murphy

Pygmy Goats

Champion: R Colvin

Reserve: R Colvin

Pig classes

Champion: S Radcliffe

Reserve: E Gregg