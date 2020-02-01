Governments simulate ASF outbreak

The UK and the New South Wales government in Australia have this week collaborated on a joint, simulated exercise to practice biosecurity measures in the event of an African swine fever outbreak.

The joint exercise involving Defra, the Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) and the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) in New South Wales took place over three days from Wednesday 29 January and strengthen the two nations’ joint control strategies for the disease.

There has never been an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in the UK and there are robust measures in place to protect against it, including joint operations with Border Force and a policy to seize and destroy all illegal imports of meat and meat products.

In June 2019 ASF was found in meat seized by port authorities in Northern Ireland before entering the country, the first time the ASF virus has been detected in the UK.

ASF has been reported in Belgium, Slovakia, Serbia, China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, North Korea, South Korea, the Philippines, Timor Leste and Indonesia.

The disease is a major risk to the pig industries of both Australia and the UK due to trade links with and proximity to affected regions in Asia and Europe.

In the event of an outbreak, disease control measures will mean the governments will put in place movement controls for all pig-related businesses, potentially including feed delivery, slaughter houses, pig breeding units or movement of animals to sales.

The focus of the exercise was to assess how the movement restrictions would be applied in practice to best manage an ASF outbreak.

Christine Middlemiss, Chief Veterinary Officer, said: “While there has never been an outbreak of African swine fever in the UK, we are in no way complacent and have robust measures in place to protect against it.

“The UK has strong links with Australia and scientific cooperation is one of them so I welcome this initiative to share information and experience, helping us to maintain our high biosecurity standards.”

The simulated exercise started on Wednesday 29th January and concluded on Friday 31st, with experts in risk assessment, epidemiology, science and disease control policy from Australia and the UK collaborating to form plans for African swine fever control.

It will contribute to the skills of specialised teams who make the rapid risk assessments which would be required in an ASF biosecurity emergency.

Taking place in the cities of Orange and Port Stephens in New South Wales, Australia, the NSW DPI staff were working with Local Land Services, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) Australian Animal Health Laboratory in Geelong, whilst at the same time, Defra counterparts participated in the exercise in London, UK alongside the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Meanwhile, EFSA has published its latest annual update on the presence of African swine fever (ASF) in the European Union.

During the period covered by the report – November 2018 to October 2019 – Czechia became officially ASF-free.

The disease was, however, confirmed as present in Slovakia, meaning there continue to be nine affected countries in the EU.

In 2019, the area of the EU affected by ASF expanded progressively, moving mainly in a south-western direction.

The report shows that all phases of the epidemic are now represented in the EU: areas recently affected following either an isolated introduction or geographic expansion from affected areas; affected areas that are expanding; areas where ASF infection has been present for some time, including areas where ASF seems to be fading out; and non-affected areas.

The situation varies substantially between Member States, due to multiple influences including the structure of domestic pig production (in particular, the proportion of backyard holdings), geographical conditions, and the characteristics of the wild boar population.

Backyard (non-commercial) farms present particular challenges for an ASF eradication programme, such as uncontrolled movements of pigs and people, poor biosecurity and the identification of holdings.