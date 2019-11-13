Grand Designs House of the Year revealed: Saintfield home crowned 2019 UK House of the Year

House Lessans has been revealed as the winner in the final episode of a special Channel 4 series Grand Designs: House of the Year,

Chair of the 2019 RIBA House of the Year jury, architect John Pardey, said: “House Lessans in the rolling countryside of County Down was chosen as the winner as it represents a paradigm in creating relevant contemporary architecture that truly reflects its local context, vernacular and culture.

House Lessans, an exquisitely simple home in County Down designed by McGonigle McGrath, has been named RIBA House of the Year 2019 Aidan McGrath Buy a Photo

