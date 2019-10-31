Grenfell Tower blaze: NIFRS studying report into high-rise tragedy

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is studying the report into the Grenfell Tower tragedy to “consider any operational learning that can be applied” to its own policies and procedures.

The report of the first stage of the probe, looking at what happened on the night of the devastating blaze, was published yesterday.

Seventy-two people lost their lives when fire swept through the high-rise building in west London on June 14, 2017.

Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said the absence of a plan to evacuate the tower block was a “major omission” by the London Fire Brigade and more lives could have been saved had the “stay-put” policy been abandoned sooner.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said the inquiry’s interim report “must finally be a turning point for fire safety in the UK.

“Warning after warning from previous fires were ignored; central Government must now take responsibility for ensuring that recommendations are applied nationwide, not just in London; this has never simply been a matter for the London Fire Brigade. That change can only be achieved by establishing a new, credible and accountable body responsible for fire and rescue service policy in the UK,” he said.

Acknowledging the publication of the report, a NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “NIFRS is currently reviewing the report to consider any operational learning that can be applied to our own service. NIFRS regularly reviews our operational policies and procedures to ensure we are able to appropriately respond to incidents.

“Immediately after the Grenfell Tower fire NIFRS visited high-rise domestic buildings and provided fire safety advice to residents. We also published our advice for people living in high-rise buildings on our website.”