Group representing victims of terrorism fear that their concerns about the legacy proposals have not been taken into account

A group that deals with victims and survivors of terrorism has reacted with concern to the plan to implement the Stormont House Agreement on legacy.

Kenny Donaldson, director of services at South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said: “We continue to have very serious concerns at how legacy has been mismanaged by the political process.

“There are systemic problems with the Stormont House structures which can’t be redressed by mere tinkerings.

“We have not been contacted by political parties over the period of the talks process to advise us as to how our legitimate concerns have been resolved.”

Mr Donaldson added: “We are unaware of any substantive change that has been secured on the back of our constituency’s needs and constant lobbying.

“Those who are in positions of political responsibility need to ensure that they have the consent of the very sectors of people who stand to be impacted by any potential deal struck.

“Our constituency of victims and survivors (the largest constituency) must be listened to, if we are not then it is clear that there is a disconnect between the interests and priorities of the political class and the very people they owe their position to.

“The price of Stormont’s return cannot and must not be the betrayal of innocent victims/survivors of terrorism and the very security forces who prevented this country from falling into a state of civil war.”