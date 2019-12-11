Handel’s Messiah to be sung in Ulster Scots

One of the most famous pieces of classical music in the world - Handel’s Messiah - is to be sung for the first time in Ulster Scots.

A new two-part series for BBC Northern Ireland, Singing the Messiah, follows a community choir on the Ards Peninsula as they prepare to perform the choral masterpiece in the hamely tongue.

Composer Neil Martin with choir member Steven Irwin

A firm festive favourite, the oratorio composed in 1741 by George Handel, has been translated into many languages, including Korean and Japanese, however, it has never been performed in Ulster Scots, until now.

The new series follows acclaimed composer and musician Neil Martin as he creates a community choir on the Ards Peninsula for a special Christmas performance of the piece in Ulster-Scots.

Mr Martin embarked on his new challenge in September with the help of two local choir directors – Diane Holt and Claire Buchanan – starting with a nerve-jangling day of auditions.

Filmed over a six-week period the series follows the selected choir members as they prepare for their special Christmas performance of extracts from Messiah, staged at The Portico of Ards, in Portaferry in front of a local audience.

Made up of 36 members, with an age range from 16-80 years-old, the choir includes people from towns and villages across the peninsula, including Portavogie, Cloughey, Portaferry, Newtownards and Greyabbey.

While the choir had some local native Ulster-Scots speakers, for the majority of singers it was their very first experience of the language.

Mr Martin said the Ards peninsula is an area with a ‘‘strong connection and affiliation with the Ulster Scots tongue.’’

‘‘There is also a very strong choral tradition there as well,’’ he added.

The first episode follows the formation of the choir and their first three rehearsals, introducing some of the contributors, such as Mechelle Caughey and her daughter Charlotte.

Episode Two follows the choir through their final rehearsals as they prepare for the Christmas performance in The Portico.

Mr Martin said:“For me, this series has been a great reaffirmation of the all-embracing power of music. It bonds, heals, exalts and comforts us. The project drew together a unique gathering of singers who wholly committed to re-imagining one of the finest pieces of music ever written – and it was a huge honour for all of us.’’

*Singing the Messiah is a DoubleBand Films production for BBC Northern Ireland in association with the Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund. It will be broadcast on BBC Two Northern Ireland, Sunday, December 15 at 9pm.